UNSC must condemn PIJ as terror group, US says
Newsrael News Desk

The United Nations Security Council must condemn the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a terror group, particularly given that it is an Iranian proxy group that has persistently attacked innocent civilians, United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"This Council should be able to come together and unconditionally repudiate the terrorism of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose reckless actions have put the lives of civilians, on both sides, at risk," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNSC during a special emergency meeting it held on the Gaza violence over the weekend between the IDF and the Islamic Jihad.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Photo: Reuters

Jesus Manuel 18:13 3 hours ago
After 2k of Moshiac, Church Israel 2022 hope for the best this last 3rd Day Millennium, since the best was saved for last. AFTER y3k, soon, Revelation Events occur. Amen אמנ. USAGOP: 100% Military.
