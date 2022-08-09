UNSC must condemn PIJ as terror group, US says

The United Nations Security Council must condemn the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a terror group, particularly given that it is an Iranian proxy group that has persistently attacked innocent civilians, United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"This Council should be able to come together and unconditionally repudiate the terrorism of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose reckless actions have put the lives of civilians, on both sides, at risk," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNSC during a special emergency meeting it held on the Gaza violence over the weekend between the IDF and the Islamic Jihad.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Photo: Reuters