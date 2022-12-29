Jewish Federations of North America send blessing to Netanyahu

"We have had a long and fruitful relationship with the incoming Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing to work with him and the new government to support the growth and vitality of the Jewish state and to strengthen the relationship between Israel and the Jewish community in North America.

We look forward to celebrating Israel's 75th Independence Day with the Prime Minister and thousands of leaders of North American Jewry who will come to Israel this April to mark this proud milestone at the main federations rally to be held in Israel this year - "Israel at 75".

*The commitment of the Jewish Federations to strengthen the ties between Israel and North American Jewry is an eternal commitment, and the bonds uniting our two communities are unbreakable*. Our love and commitment to the Jewish state goes beyond any one government, any point in time, and any particular policy or statement."

Source: Ariel Kahana - Telegram