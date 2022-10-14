Under Fire, Israelis Pray at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus

The so-called “Lion’s Den” terror group n the city threatened to attack the worshippers, but excluding sporadic gunfire, no incidents were registered. No injuries were reported.

?The entry of Israeli worshippers into Shechem occurs several times a year. The prayers take place only during the night and under heavy security provided by the Israeli security forces. The worshippers are often attacked by Palestinians.

Joseph’s Tomb is often the focal point of terrorist attacks. In June, Arab terrorists shot at hundreds of Israelis who had entered Shechem to pray at the holy site, injuring three of them.