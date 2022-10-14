09:32 PM 02:32 PM EST OCT 14, 2022 JLM 63°F
Under Fire, Israelis Pray at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus

Despite the threats of terrorist organizations, hundreds of Israelis under IDF escort entered the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday night to pray at Joseph’s Tomb.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 04:30 17 hours ago

The so-called “Lion’s Den” terror group n the city threatened to attack the worshippers, but excluding sporadic gunfire, no incidents were registered. No injuries were reported.

?The entry of Israeli worshippers into Shechem occurs several times a year. The prayers take place only during the night and under heavy security provided by the Israeli security forces. The worshippers are often attacked by Palestinians.

Joseph’s Tomb is often the focal point of terrorist attacks. In June, Arab terrorists shot at hundreds of Israelis who had entered Shechem to pray at the holy site, injuring three of them.

Comments
Ann Marie 07:42 11 hours ago
So beautiful.
Douglas Glaser 05:52 13 hours ago
Can Joseph be moved to as safer place?
