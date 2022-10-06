Some fans also chanted and booed during an indigenous Australian welcoming ceremony before kickoff.
"The spectator in question has today been issued with a lifetime ban from attending Football Australia-sanctioned football matches including all NPL, A-Leagues, Australia Cup, and national team matches. The ban is effective immediately."
Sydney fan banned for life for Nazi salute
Pictures on social media showed some Sydney United supporters making Nazi salutes during the match, drawing condemnation from Australian Jewish groups.
