IDF Unit 669 helicopter rescued an American on a civilian pleasure boat
The elite IDF rescue unit 669 of the Air Force evacuated the American woman, 70 years old, after she allegedly suffered a heart attack while sailing. She was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for further treatment, and is in serious condition
Walla! News09:00 14.10.2022a day ago
