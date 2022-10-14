09:37 AM 02:37 AM EST OCT 15, 2022 JLM 66°F
IDF Unit 669 helicopter rescued an American on a civilian pleasure boat

The elite IDF rescue unit 669 of the Air Force evacuated the American woman, 70 years old, after she allegedly suffered a heart attack while sailing. She was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for further treatment, and is in serious condition

Walla! News 09:00 14.10.2022 a day ago

Comments
Susan 13:53 17 hours ago
Suzanne Aladjem 11:43 19 hours ago
Ann Marie 07:18 a day ago
God bless the IDF. Pray woman is ok.
Dean Davis 06:04 14.10.2022 a day ago
Prayers for her and family 🙏
