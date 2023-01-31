10:31 PM 03:31 PM EST FEB 1, 2023 JLM 41°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israeli army’s cyber unit now training 20,000 students

Jerusalem, 31 January, 2023 (TPS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israel Defense Force is currently training 20,000 students to increase the country’s cyber security.

TPS News Agency 01:30 21 hours ago

Addressing a cyber tech conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said, “Nationally, we are building an IDF school for computer science in Beersheva and Unit 8200 is training some 20,000 young people for the field of cyber.” Unit 8200 is responsible for cyber security. Its personnel are highly sought after by tech startups.

“The people who are actually practicing defense against cyber attacks are teaching the youngsters – the result is superior,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister also said that Israel is using artificial intelligence to develop what he called a “Cyber Iron Dome.”

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Dean Davis 02:03 18 hours ago
Excellent 😊✡️
00:20 20 hours ago
I love Israel’s history! It’s all true. Praise the Lord! I will stand with Israel 🇮🇱 forever
Peter Palagonia 23:51 21 hours ago
You mean they don't teach children to blow themselves up like the terrorist moms do?
0/200