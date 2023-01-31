Israeli army’s cyber unit now training 20,000 students

Addressing a cyber tech conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said, “Nationally, we are building an IDF school for computer science in Beersheva and Unit 8200 is training some 20,000 young people for the field of cyber.” Unit 8200 is responsible for cyber security. Its personnel are highly sought after by tech startups.

“The people who are actually practicing defense against cyber attacks are teaching the youngsters – the result is superior,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister also said that Israel is using artificial intelligence to develop what he called a “Cyber Iron Dome.”