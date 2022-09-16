50,000: New annual record set in Jewish visits to the Temple Mount

Jewish worshippers visiting the Temple Mount set a new record this week when the number of Jewish visits to the holy site since the beginning of the Jewish year crossed the 50,000 marker, for the first time in modern history.

This precedent number surpassed by a large margin all previous years, which stood at less than 30,000.

According to the count of the “Beyadenu – for the Temple Mount” organization, this number is a 95% increase from last year, when only 25,582 Jews visit the Temple Mount, and a 69% increase from the previous record of 29,420.