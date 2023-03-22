VIDEO Israel attacked ballistic missile depots in eastern Syria. What we know so far.

Syrian media reported this evening that unidentified aircraft attacked a military base 3 hours ago belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) near the border town of Al-Bukhamal in the Deir ez-Zor district in eastern Syria in the early evening with missiles.

THE TARGET: Weapons depots that contained newly arrived ballistic missiles. Reports say that these missiles were destroyed in tonight's attack.

Yesterday evening an Arab report claimed that 3 refrigerated trucks surrounded by heavy security crossed into Syria from Iraq together with 7 trucks that belonged to the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Sha'abi militia loyal to Iran, and headed towards the Al-Bukhmal - Deir ez-Zor road.

They were accompanied by four military vehicles belonging to the IRGC, while fighters from the Iranian militias operating in the area were deployed along the road they were traveling on to secure their movement.

To welcome the convoy, senior Iranian commanders and senior Iraqi commanders from the al-Hashd al-Sha'abi militia came to the border crossing in Albu Kamal to allow the convoy to enter Syrian territory without delays for fear of being attacked.