Following a slew of over-the-top antisemitic remarks coming from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, he has been losing brand deals left and right. Yet even as world-famous brands severed ties, his talent agency dropped him and celebrity peers condemned him, the musician has shown no remorse.

One more major change might just make Ye change his tune, however: losing his billionaire status.

Source/Photo Jpost