11:50 PM 05:50 PM EST MAR 14, 2023 JLM 46°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Visiting the ancient Israelite capital of Shilo

After wandering for 40 years in the desert the Israelites established the first capital in Shilo and for 369 years it was the center for the 12 tribes.

Newsrael News Desk 18:30 13.03.2023 a day ago

After wandering for 40 years in the desert the Israelites established the first capital in Shilo and for 369 years it was the center for the 12 tribes. This is the place where the Tabernacle stood and if you stand here long enough you can smell the incense that was lit here thousands of years ago...

Source - Visit Israel/Youtube

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Randy Frantz 17:19 5 hours ago
A very interesting article. Definitely worth a visit.
Syble Presswood 19:53 13.03.2023 a day ago
I don't know what it says about me,but I don't like the smell of incence. It closes off my breath .
Danielle Pentecost 16:32 13.03.2023 a day ago
Wow how awesome To smell the fragrance of the ancient tabernacle
0/200