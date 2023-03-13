After wandering for 40 years in the desert the Israelites established the first capital in Shilo and for 369 years it was the center for the 12 tribes. This is the place where the Tabernacle stood and if you stand here long enough you can smell the incense that was lit here thousands of years ago...
WATCH: Visiting the ancient Israelite capital of Shilo
Newsrael News Desk 18:30 13.03.2023 a day ago
