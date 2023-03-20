12:04 PM 06:04 AM EST MAR 21, 2023 JLM 55°F
Dead Sea Highway Flooded

Authorities closed the road leading to the Dead Sea from Jerusalem and the north of the country Monday morning due to flooding.

TPS News Agency 11:30 20.03.2023 a day ago

This is also the main route for travelers heading north from Eilat and the Arava area.

The road – highway 90 – was closed in the Ein Gedi area.

The flooding resulted from heavy rains that hit the country at the start of the week.

Whenever there are strong rains in the mountains around Jerusalem – in Judea and Samaria – the waters flood down into the Jordan River Valley.

This causes flash floods in the valleys below and over the years the road along the Dead Sea has even been “washed out” at times.

Image - Maxim Dinshtein/Flash90

Comments
Pamela Hackner 09:34 20.03.2023 a day ago
Be very careful of Flash Floods in the Negev , many people have lost their lives in flash Floods.
