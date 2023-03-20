Dead Sea Highway Flooded

This is also the main route for travelers heading north from Eilat and the Arava area.

The road – highway 90 – was closed in the Ein Gedi area.

The flooding resulted from heavy rains that hit the country at the start of the week.

Whenever there are strong rains in the mountains around Jerusalem – in Judea and Samaria – the waters flood down into the Jordan River Valley.

This causes flash floods in the valleys below and over the years the road along the Dead Sea has even been “washed out” at times.



Image - Maxim Dinshtein/Flash90