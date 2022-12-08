UN report: ISIS used chemical weapons in Iraq

UN experts confirmed evidence that ISIS used chemical weapons in a report submitted to the UN Security Council for discussion on Monday.

The experts concluded that ISIS "manufactured rockets and mortar bombs with chemical warheads, chemical munitions for RPGs, chemical warheads and improvised chemical explosive devices."

The report specifically focused on evidence "proving that ISIS made financial, logistical and procurement arrangements and connections with senior commanding officers," referring to ISIS.

"Further insights into the materials and delivery systems produced by ISIS" have been identified.