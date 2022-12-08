09:45 PM 02:45 PM EST DEC 8, 2022 JLM 53°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
UN report: ISIS used chemical weapons in Iraq

The report lists "a variety of chemical/biological agents" that the organization weaponized, including "aluminum phosphide, chlorine, cyanide, nicotine, ricin, and thallium sulfate."

The Nziv Report 05:00 17 hours ago

UN experts confirmed evidence that ISIS used chemical weapons in a report submitted to the UN Security Council for discussion on Monday.

The experts concluded that ISIS "manufactured rockets and mortar bombs with chemical warheads, chemical munitions for RPGs, chemical warheads and improvised chemical explosive devices."

The report specifically focused on evidence "proving that ISIS made financial, logistical and procurement arrangements and connections with senior commanding officers," referring to ISIS.

"Further insights into the materials and delivery systems produced by ISIS" have been identified.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Selina 06:07 14 hours ago
Is the UN celebrating...? Just wondering, since they are so corrupt.
0/200