Abraham Accords countries promote use of digital technology for peace in joint statement

On Wednesday, September 21, on the International Day of Peace , the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delivered a joint statement on behalf of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and the United States at the Human Rights Council in Geneva promoting the use of digital technology in achieving peace.

This topic was chosen due to the experience of interactions between the countries' peoples before and after the signing of the Abraham Accords and how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital platforms ensured that messages of peace, communication, and dialogue could take root and grow.

Source: INN