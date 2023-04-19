House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to address the Knesset for 2nd time in history

INN reports that US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has accepted an invitation by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to address the Knesset during his visit to Israel later this month.

This will be the second time in history that the Speaker of the House will address the Knesset, and the first time it has happened in 25 years, since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich addressed the plenum in May 1998.

Speaker McCarthy is scheduled to arrive in Israel on April 30 for a three-day visit, together with a bipartisan delegation of about 20 other Congressmen and women.

Ohana extended the invitation in January 2023, when McCarthy was sworn in as the leader of the majority Republican party in the House of Representatives.



"I am happy to announce that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US, Kevin McCarthy, who is a true friend of Israel, and has been so for all his years, accepted my invitation and will come to visit us here in the Knesset and in Israel. This will be his first trip overseas in his current role. This will be the second time in the history of the Knesset that the Speaker of the House of Representatives will address the Knesset, the members and members of the Knesset and in fact the people of Israel, as well as the first time in this millennium. This is a sign and testimony of the strong and unbreakable bond between Israel and its closest ally – the United States of America," Ohana said.



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Reuters