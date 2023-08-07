Israel Formalizes Ties With South Pacific Island Country of Niue

The signing ceremony took place on Aug. 1 in Alofi, the capital and largest village in the predominately Polynesian country. Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby signed the joint communiqué with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi during the event celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary.

“The State of Israel welcomes our new partner in diplomacy as we come together to pave the way for a promising future of friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two nations,” Yaakoby said in a press release.

Yaakoby was the first Israeli official to ever visit the country.

“This agreement not only strengthens our ties but also reflects our shared commitment to global peace and security to promote innovation, economic growth and people-to-people connections for the benefit of both our societies,” Yaakoby continued.

“We open the doors to a future of shared opportunities in areas such as technology, trade, education and cultural exchange,” Tagelagi said.

Besides his Wellington posting, Yaakoby also serves as non-resident ambassador to the Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga.

Niue is about 1,500 miles northeast of New Zealand.

Niue is a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand, with the island’s 1,600 residents holding New Zealand citizenship. Wellington handles the island’s foreign relations and security and administers its financial aid.

This arrangement is similar to that with the Cook Islands, with which has Israel has maintained diplomatic relations since 2008.



