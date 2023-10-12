10:01 AM 03:01 AM EST OCT 13, 2023 JLM 70°F
BREAKING: Man killed by rocket hit in Sderot, two seriously injured

A Hamas jihad rocket slammed into Sderot killing one and injuring two.

Newsrael News Desk 11:46 a day ago

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and refer to Barzilai Hospital, 2 injured among them: a 33-year-old man in moderate condition who was injured by shrapnel, and a 37-year-old man in mild condition who was injured on the way to a protected area 


The MDA medics and paramedics provided medical attention and evacuated 4 injured to the hospital: 2 seriously and 1 moderately from shrapnel and 1 lightly injured on the way to a protected area. 

Comments
Dick Puter 12:26 19 hours ago
As in all her past wars, Israel is fighting for her very existence. Her military will be relentless & ruthless and root out the pestilence of Hamas and annihilate it. Yeshua IS Messiah!
08:52 a day ago
O Father,can we ask for the firing to stop?Precious people are dying.Do they know Yeshua or not,only You know all things.Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven,how many more must perish?🙏🌎🎚
