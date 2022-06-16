Lapid hints at possible Israeli-Saudi talks ahead of Biden visit

Speaking at a new conference in honor of his one year anniversary as foreign minister, Yair Lapid says he has been in talks "with at least three foreign ministers" of countries that have no official ties with Israel.

Lapid himself hinted at the possibility of such talks, saying that he has spoken "to at least three foreign ministers of countries" Israel has no official ties with.

In 2020, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Source: Israel Today