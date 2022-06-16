16 Jun, 2022 23:29
Lapid hints at possible Israeli-Saudi talks ahead of Biden visit
Newsrael News Desk 03:30 20 hours ago

Speaking at a new conference in honor of his one year anniversary as foreign minister, Yair Lapid says he has been in talks "with at least three foreign ministers" of countries that have no official ties with Israel.

In 2020, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Source: Israel Today

