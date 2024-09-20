WATCH: The Impact of the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict on Northern Israel
Since October 2023, Northern Israel has faced severe destruction due to escalating attacks by Hezbollah, a terrorist group with strong military capabilities and the goal of destroying Israel.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 5:40 AM
Israeli police have played a crucial role in defending against rocket strikes and invasions, while towns like Kiryat Shmona and Majdal Shams have suffered devastating casualties and evacuations.
Hezbollah’s strategy, influenced by Iran, aims to apply pressure on Israel while avoiding full-scale war to maintain stability in Lebanon.
Did you find this article interesting?