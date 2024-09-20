SEP 20, 2024 JLM 78°F 06:52 PM 11:52 AM EST
WATCH: The Impact of the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict on Northern Israel

Since October 2023, Northern Israel has faced severe destruction due to escalating attacks by Hezbollah, a terrorist group with strong military capabilities and the goal of destroying Israel.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 5:40 AM

Israeli police have played a crucial role in defending against rocket strikes and invasions, while towns like Kiryat Shmona and Majdal Shams have suffered devastating casualties and evacuations.

Hezbollah’s strategy, influenced by Iran, aims to apply pressure on Israel while avoiding full-scale war to maintain stability in Lebanon.

Comments
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
Thank you for this film. Informative. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Cindy 9 hours ago
Hezbollah started it. Israel will finish it. Why would Lebanon let Hezbollah into their parliament? Are they crazy or scared?
Didi Gift 12 hours ago
I’m thankful that there is now a full scale war. This terror will not end until Hezbollah, Hama, and the Houthis are neutralized.
