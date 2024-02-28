FEB 29, 2024 JLM 50°F 02:57 AM 07:57 PM EST
Hamas is keeping hostages in Rafah, IDF spokesperson stresses

When asked on the whereabouts of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Hagari simply responded: "We will get to him, dead or alive."

Newsrael News Desk 6:30 AM

Some hostages are kept by Hamas in Rafah, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said in an interview given at the emergency conference on challenges facing Jewish communities held in Jerusalem.

"We are fighting Hamas from the north to the south," Hagari said. "We will finish in Rafah, it is an important city - there are hostages in Rafah," he was quoted by Israeli media as saying at the conference.

Hagari on antisemitism: Israel's war is not limited to the Gaza Strip

Hagari told the people in attendance at the World Zionist Organization (WZO) emergency conference, "I am here with you today because I receive new information, on a daily basis, of antisemitic incidents occurring across the globe.

"The challenge is huge, and we are dealing with it together - this war is not limited to the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military spokesman added. "This war is fought by the entire Jewish People - we are losing this war based on social media, we must improve.

"We need to continue battling in this arena for the truth so that the entire world knows."

 

Source: Jerusalem Post. Photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90

Comments
Hiram Moran 11 hours ago
The sane world already does and there's nothing you can do to fix the rest of them
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Amein, from his lips to God’s ear.
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Yes! I am really enjoying Elon Levy’s new YouTube showon the State of Israel. Great guests & very informative. Keep fighting the good fight💙🇮🇱💙
