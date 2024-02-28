Hamas is keeping hostages in Rafah, IDF spokesperson stresses

Some hostages are kept by Hamas in Rafah, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said in an interview given at the emergency conference on challenges facing Jewish communities held in Jerusalem.

"We are fighting Hamas from the north to the south," Hagari said. "We will finish in Rafah, it is an important city - there are hostages in Rafah," he was quoted by Israeli media as saying at the conference.

When asked on the whereabouts of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Hagari simply responded: "We will get to him, dead or alive."

Hagari on antisemitism: Israel's war is not limited to the Gaza Strip

Hagari told the people in attendance at the World Zionist Organization (WZO) emergency conference, "I am here with you today because I receive new information, on a daily basis, of antisemitic incidents occurring across the globe.

"The challenge is huge, and we are dealing with it together - this war is not limited to the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military spokesman added. "This war is fought by the entire Jewish People - we are losing this war based on social media, we must improve.

"We need to continue battling in this arena for the truth so that the entire world knows."

Source: Jerusalem Post. Photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90