Iran restoring a base west of Damascus that was destroyed by Israeli strikes

A knowledgeable source told the "Syria TV" that the Iranian plan aims to rehabilitate the weapons depots inside the base, large parts of which were destroyed as a result of repeated Israeli strikes, with the intention of finishing the rehabilitation operations before the end of this year.

Iranian militias established their military base within the 91st Brigade of the 1st Division in 2017, which was the first Iranian base in the western countryside of Damascus, which was confirmed by satellite images previously published by the BBC.