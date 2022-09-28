10:10 PM 03:10 PM EST SEP 29, 2022 JLM 74°F
Iran restoring a base west of Damascus that was destroyed by Israeli strikes

Last week, the Iranian militias began to restore their first military base in the western countryside of Damascus, after the Israeli Air Force attacked it repeatedly.

The Nziv Report 00:00 a day ago

A knowledgeable source told the "Syria TV" that the Iranian plan aims to rehabilitate the weapons depots inside the base, large parts of which were destroyed as a result of repeated Israeli strikes, with the intention of finishing the rehabilitation operations before the end of this year.

Iranian militias established their military base within the 91st Brigade of the 1st Division in 2017, which was the first Iranian base in the western countryside of Damascus, which was confirmed by satellite images previously published by the BBC.

Comments
Patsy Webb 04:04 15 hours ago
Nothing worse than repeated history. How dumb can you be?
Thomas Kopper 02:27 17 hours ago
Pick your target dump your ordnance and watch the fireworks 💥
Tony Pettitt 22:18 21 hours ago
What do you expect from idiots
Tuin Boon 21:06 a day ago
The bastards will never learn their lesson. Take them out again.
