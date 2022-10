INN reports that Lev Lerman, a 66-year-old Jewish citizen of Russia, was sentenced today (Monday) to four years in prison for sharing a post criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine on Facebook.

Lerman, a resident of Nizhny Novgorod, was arrested shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he shared a post on his Facebook page calling on Russian citizens to take to the streets and demonstrate against the war.



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - iStock