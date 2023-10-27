Unwavering Support: US House Backs Israel, Demands Hostage Release

In a powerful demonstration of bipartisan support for Israel, Speaker Mike Johnson led the U.S. House of Representatives in passing a resolution reaffirming the United States’ commitment to its long-standing ally.

This symbolic move marks the first action by Speaker Johnson in response to the recent leadership transition in the House, which left the Republican-led chamber unable to address the Middle East crisis for three weeks.

The non-binding resolution, which received overwhelming bipartisan backing, was seen as a crucial step in showing that the U.S. government was back on track following a period of uncertainty, coinciding with the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

With the resolution’s successful passage, Speaker Johnson emphasized the urgency of providing tangible support to Israel in the form of funding.

“The first bill I’m going to bring to this floor in a little while will be in support of our dear friend Israel, and we are overdue in getting that done,” Johnson declared upon accepting his speakership.

The House vote, with 412 in favor, 10 against, and six members voting “present,” underscored the traditional strong bipartisan support in Congress for the state of Israel. The resolution reaffirms the U.S. commitment to Israel and calls on Hamas to immediately cease attacks and release all hostages.

The leadership vacuum in the House, which lasted from October 3, was filled with Speaker Johnson’s election, marking a significant change in leadership dynamics.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass a $106 billion funding package, including $14.3 billion allocated for Israel, as well as aid to Ukraine and other nations.

The recent outbreak of violence in Israel, with Hamas launching an attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people and the taking of 200 hostages, has heightened the urgency of providing support to Israel. The conflict may escalate with the possibility of a ground invasion of Gaza and additional fighting with Hezbollah and other Middle East opponents.

“We need to strip out the Ukraine funding and we need to give the Israeli partners the respect they deserve,” emphasized Rep. Mike Garcia, reflecting the sentiments of many in the House.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers stated, “The People’s House is open and ready to stand united with the people of Israel. This bipartisan resolution…is the first of many actions we are prepared to take to show our unwavering support for our closest ally in the Middle East.”



Image - Shutterstock