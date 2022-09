Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, will depart tonight (Monday) for the annual UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Lapid is expected to meet a number of world leaders, including newly appointed UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss; Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Greek Prime Minister, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis; and UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

As well as the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, amid escalating West Bank tensions.

