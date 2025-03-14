MAR 15, 2025 JLM 72°F 08:45 AM 02:45 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Gazans are in FAVOR of Trump's relocation plan

They have to hide their faces to be able to say it safely on camera

Newsrael News Desk 7:00 PM

Palestinians in Gaza's voices: "We ask Trump to relocate us, because Gaza is uninhabitable.

"We want Trump to pressure Egypt and Jordan to open their borders for us so we can escape the tragedy that we're in, and at the same time confront Hamas, because Hamas brought us to this situation."

PHOTO and VIDEO: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 11 hours ago
The Jewish 🇮🇱 ✡️ people in Israel ✡️ 🇮🇱 are tired of being killed, hurt, or suffering from the Arabs who were throwing rocks at Jewish ✡️ people in their country.
Aliza Circle 11 hours ago
If it's not "President Trump proposal to relocate the Arabs in Israel, Israel would do it. Either way they are not going to stay in Israel.
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
They already have a Palestinian homeland and it’s called Jordan. Bon Voyage 🛳️ to all of them and good riddance.
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
It’s like this: according to the Abraham covenant in he Holy Bible all non-Israeli people have ZERO rights to be inside the borders that God gave to Abraham and his descendants. No one else!
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Gazans are full of hate in their baggage. The will quietly continue the backward beliefs and create trouble and try to change laws and living conditions to theirs, not safe to have them in a different
Beverly Martin a day ago
Of course so they can do more to get what they want a worldwide caliphate state sharia law. Gazans don't want peace gazans are all terrorists even down to their evil children
Neville Marzwell 04:07 14.03.2025 a day ago
Gaza people like any other want to live in peace. This is what 1.2 Million Jews who used to live in the Muslim countries did when they were expelled penniless and stateless
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" USAID Scandal Hamas US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis