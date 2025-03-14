WATCH: Gazans are in FAVOR of Trump's relocation plan
They have to hide their faces to be able to say it safely on camera
Newsrael News Desk 7:00 PM
Palestinians in Gaza's voices: "We ask Trump to relocate us, because Gaza is uninhabitable.
"We want Trump to pressure Egypt and Jordan to open their borders for us so we can escape the tragedy that we're in, and at the same time confront Hamas, because Hamas brought us to this situation."
