Israeli and US Navies Begin Joint Exercise

The US Department of Defense said more than 50 US service members will participate in this year’s exercise and conduct engagements with Israeli counterparts on explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, maritime and global health management, underwater construction, maritime surveillance and vessel boarding procedures.

“Israel is one of our most capable maritime partners and these exercises further underscore historic military cooperation achieved in recent years,” said US Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “Training and operating together strengthens regional maritime security and stability.”



Image - U.S. Navy