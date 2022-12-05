05:13 PM 10:13 AM EST DEC 6, 2022 JLM 55°F
Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab

Iranian state media announced Saturday that the family home of Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian female rock climber who competed abroad with her hair uncovered, had been demolished. anti-government activists claim it was punitive action, authorities say it didn’t have proper permits

Newsrael News Desk 01:00 05.12.2022 2 days ago

Rekabi became a symbol of the anti-government movement in October after competing in a rock climbing competition in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. 
Rekabi was later placed under house arrest and according to reports, her brother was also detained for some time. 
Iran’s official judiciary news agency, Mizan, said the destruction of the home was due to its “unauthorized construction and use of land,” adding that the demolition had taken place months before Rekabi competed.
Anti-government activists have disputed this, arguing that it was a targeted demolition.

Source TOI/ Photo BBC Screenshot

Comments
13:55 05.12.2022 a day ago
Is she ok?
23:30 04.12.2022 2 days ago
I would never take the word of this Iranian government over one of its citizens.
Cindy Stromberg 23:03 04.12.2022 2 days ago
Retaliation Demolition?Wouldn't surprise me abit!
