Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab

Rekabi became a symbol of the anti-government movement in October after competing in a rock climbing competition in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.

Rekabi was later placed under house arrest and according to reports, her brother was also detained for some time.

Iran’s official judiciary news agency, Mizan, said the destruction of the home was due to its “unauthorized construction and use of land,” adding that the demolition had taken place months before Rekabi competed.

Anti-government activists have disputed this, arguing that it was a targeted demolition.

Source TOI/ Photo BBC Screenshot