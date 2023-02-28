Poland to procure hundreds of Israeli Rafael's Spike anti-tank guided missiles systems

Poland plans to order more than a thousand Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles from domestic tank builder Hutę Stalowa Wola (HSW) in the near future, equipped with Israeli Rafael's Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles. Experts estimate that the procurement volume will exceed ten billion euros. Series production could begin at the turn of the year 2023/2024.

German website Soldat & Technik reports that after eight years of development, the New Infantry Amphibious Fighting Vehicle (NBWP) Borsuk is currently undergoing final qualification tests in the armed forces, which are expected to be completed later this year.

The primary weapon in the ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret is a 30mm Mk44S Bushmaster II autocannon, complemented by a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. With an elevation range of -9 to +60 degrees, both ground and air targets can be engaged. A launcher for two Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles is mounted on the right side of the turret. The range is up to four kilometers, in automatic mode up to 4.5 km. In addition to the crew of three (commander, gunner, driver), up to six soldiers with infantry equipment can be accommodated in the hull.

The total requirement for armored personnel carriers for the Polish army is estimated at over 1,500 vehicles. This includes other variants such as reconnaissance, support and recovery vehicles.



Image - courtesy/Rafael