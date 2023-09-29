01:14 AM 06:14 PM EST SEP 30, 2023 JLM 72°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Rare Psalm inscription uncovered in Judean Desert

Paraphrasing part of Psalm 86, the inscription – written in New Testament Greek – reads, "Jesus Christ, guard me, for I am poor and needy. Guard my life, for I am faithful to you."

Israel Hayom 05:30 20 hours ago

A unique inscription written in Koine Greek, the language of the New Testaement, was unearthed by Hebrew University archaeologists during excavations at the Hyrcania Fortress in the Judean Desert.

Paraphrasing Psalm 86, the inscription reads, "Jesus Christ, guard me, for I am poor and needy. Guard my life, for I am faithful to you." The first section of the original psalm reads "Lord" instead of "Jesus Christ."

It was found on the side of a large building stone painted in red under a cross, most likely by a monk from a small Byzantine Christian monastery that was founded in the area at the end of the 5th century CE.

The excavation was directed by Oren Gutfeld and Michal Haber of the Hebrew University in cooperation with Tennessee's Carson-Newman University and the American Veterans Archaeological Recovery that helps veterans transition back to civilian life through archaeology.

Avner Ecker of Bar-Ilan University, who helped decipher the inscription, said, "This is one of the most common psalms used in the ancient Christian liturgy. It appears that one of the monks drew a graffiti of the cross on the wall and underneath it, he penned a prayer he knew well. Based on the style of the script, the inscription dates back to the first half of the 6th century CE.

"Several grammatical errors in the transcription suggest that the writer did not speak Greek as his native tongue, but rather, he might have been a local, perhaps even a native of the region, and spoke Aramaic or another local language," he said.

 

Does the article interest you?
Comments
mo colar 20:31 2 hours ago
Could C E mean calendar era?
07:25 15 hours ago
What does (CE )mean? Never heard of CE before
07:23 15 hours ago
Jesus calls himself the Good Shepherd because he is God’s only son! Sent by God to help them
05:30 17 hours ago
✡️in the New Testament it is said there is no one good but G-d. Why then does Jesus call Himself “The Good Shepherd “?
04:07 18 hours ago
What happened to BC and AD? CE???
William Gonzalez 02:35 20 hours ago
Hebrew University is doing fine work. God continue to make their work fruitful.
0/200