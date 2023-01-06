“Jewish tradition holds that the Temple Mount will be a place of peace and coexistence, as Isaiah prophesied. While it is sadly not yet a house of prayer for all nations, it’s still the right of every Jew to visit. Whoever believes in tolerance and coexistence, should support that,” Erdan stated.
Video source - Ambassador Gilad Erdan/Official Twitter
WATCH: ‘Right of Every Jew’ to Visit Holiest Site – Israeli Envoy Blasts UN!
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 15:30 06.01.2023 a day ago
