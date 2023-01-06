08:31 PM 01:31 PM EST JAN 7, 2023 JLM 49°F
WATCH: ‘Right of Every Jew’ to Visit Holiest Site – Israeli Envoy Blasts UN!

It is “the right of every Jew to visit” the Temple Mount. “Whoever believes in tolerance and coexistence, should support that.”

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 15:30 06.01.2023 a day ago

“Jewish tradition holds that the Temple Mount will be a place of peace and coexistence, as Isaiah prophesied. While it is sadly not yet a house of prayer for all nations, it’s still the right of every Jew to visit. Whoever believes in tolerance and coexistence, should support that,” Erdan stated.

Video source - Ambassador Gilad Erdan/Official Twitter

Comments
Linda Trollinger 21:11 21 hours ago
It's ABBA FATHER JESUS CHRIST YESHUA BLESS Israel
Jeanne Ferguson 17:35 06.01.2023 a day ago
The UN has been corrupted. Time to close it down? Only problem we won't really know what a lot of nations are thinking or up to.
KennyandKim Williams 15:53 06.01.2023 a day ago
It's God place not u n and lsrael place tell them to take their hands off Israel
Mike Cruze 14:03 06.01.2023 a day ago
Amen
La Jun 13:50 06.01.2023 a day ago
The UN will be abolish this year.
