Frm. Ambassador Friedman present Gaza plan at Knesset
At the invitation of MK Ohad Tal, the former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will come to the Knesset tomorrow to present his political plan and his vision for the day after the war.
The event will take place as part of the 'Victory Lobby'. Friedman, as mentioned, is very close to former President Trump.
In an interview to Israel Today, Trump said he would examine Friedman's plan.
