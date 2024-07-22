JUL 23, 2024 JLM 77°F 10:39 PM 03:39 PM EST
Frm. Ambassador Friedman present Gaza plan at Knesset 

At the invitation of MK Ohad Tal, the former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will come to the Knesset tomorrow to present his political plan and his vision for the day after the war. 

301 The Arab World 12:40 AM

The event will take place as part of the 'Victory Lobby'. Friedman, as mentioned, is very close to former President Trump. 

In an interview to Israel Today, Trump said he would examine Friedman's plan.

Comments
Sierra Rios 21 hours ago
Eliminate Hamas and obliterate the PA. Gaza belongs to Israel and there is no legitimate state of Palestine.
