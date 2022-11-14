SPECIAL VIDEO REPORT: Will Israel & Saudi Arabia make a deal? Netanyahu’s top advisor weighs in
In this exclusive clip from The Watchman, host Erick Stakelbeck sits down with Ron Dermer, who served as Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s Chief of Staff and top advisor and was also Israel’s Ambassador to the United States for nearly eight years.
Newsrael News Desk07:0019 hours ago
Join us for an inside look into the mind of Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister.
What does Bibi’s return mean?
And as Israel comes face-to-face with a host of opportunities and challenges, what can we expect from Israel’s new government?