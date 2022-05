Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has announced during a visit to Start-Up Nation Central, as part of his historic visit to Israel, a change in his country's voting policy at the United Nations and that Ecuador will now vote with Israel.

After more than 15 years of extreme left-wing governments in the country - a significant change of policy.

Source: Amichai Stein - Twitter

Photo: President Guillermo Lasso and President Isaac Herzog Haim Zach/GPO