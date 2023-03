Security Force fighters operated in Hebron, Jenin, and several other villages in the surrounding area, including Deir Tzamat, Il Khader, and Romana.

During operations, terror suspects fired at the forces, and in the village of

Eizariya, suspects threw Molotov cocktails and shot firecrackers at IDF soldiers who responded with crowd dispersal techniques.

The terror suspects were transferred for further investigation.

No casualties were reported by our forces.