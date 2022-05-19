When is agreement on Israeli gas to Europe expected?

Europe is seriously considering the option of importing Israeli gas, as part of its diversification of energy sources and the boycott of imports from Russia, according to Christian Berger, the EU ambassador to Cairo.

He added that the European Union is currently negotiating with Egypt and Israel regarding gas exports to the continent. "A final agreement is expected to be reached very soon," he was quoted as saying.



Berger added: "Egypt's private sector will supply the EU with liquefied natural gas after importation from Israel. The gas will be transported to Europe in tankers, due to the lack of gas pipelines connecting Egypt or Israel to the continent, the EU ambassador explained.