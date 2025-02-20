FEB 21, 2025 JLM 45°F 12:33 AM 05:33 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Israeli police salute returning hostage bodies

Joint IDF and ISA Announcement: The coffins of the four deceased hostages have now crossed the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure.

Israeli Police Spokesperson 12:40 PM

The bodies are being taken by a convoy of IDF vehicles, escorted by the Israel Police, to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in central Israel for identification.

IDF representatives are accompanying their families.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Dretch 11 hours ago
Harry Gaza is filled will a million Sinwars...if it wasn't Sinwar it would have been some other Muhammad.
Harry Burke 11 hours ago
* to kill Israelis on 7/10. Netanyahu was asleep at the wheel on 7/10.‬
Harry Burke 11 hours ago
Netanyahu has a lot to answer for. He was a party to the handing back of Gaza to the Palestinians after-which Hamas took over. Netanyahu released a 1000 terrorists, including Sinwar, who came back to
Harry Burke 11 hours ago
*to his continual capitulation!
Harry Burke 11 hours ago
Seems to me Netanyahu thrives on this drama! From relinquishing Gaza to give to Hamas, to releasing Sinwar & 1000 terrorists to eventually cause 7/10, to cause 7/10 by his wilful laxness, to his con
Dennis A 11 hours ago
Murded and desecrated by satanic religion
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
REVENGE.
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Very very 😢
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas USAID Scandal US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran