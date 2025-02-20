WATCH: Israeli police salute returning hostage bodies
Joint IDF and ISA Announcement: The coffins of the four deceased hostages have now crossed the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure.
Israeli Police Spokesperson 12:40 PM
The bodies are being taken by a convoy of IDF vehicles, escorted by the Israel Police, to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in central Israel for identification.
IDF representatives are accompanying their families.
Did you find this article interesting?