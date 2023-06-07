WATCH: Intensive IDF activity in Judea and Samaria: IDF Spokesperson

In activities in the village of Nelin and the city of Kalkilia, the forces arrested five wanted terrorists. During the activities, suspects threw stones, fired fireworks and threw explosives at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations.

The forces operated in the villages of A Tira, Arora, Kfar Dan and the city of Tulkarm to arrest six wanted terrorists. During the operation in Kfar Dan, the fighters destroyed a vehicle with many loads in it. Suspects also shot at the fighters.

In addition, the forces located and confiscated a gun, a hunting weapon. M-4 weapons and other weapons.

During the operation of the forces in the village of Horsa and the city of Hebron, two wanted terrorists were arrested, an M-16, a "Carlo" type weapon, weapon parts, ammunition and other weapons were found.

The wanted terrorists who were arrested and the means of warfare that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our forces.