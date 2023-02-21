08:22 PM 01:22 PM EST FEB 22, 2023 JLM 49°F
Lebanon is getting closer to gas drilling

Last week a research vessel leased by the French company Total sailed in Block 9 and took samples from the seabed.

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 02:00 21.02.2023 2 days ago

This is a preliminary step that should help in estimating the amounts of gas found in the area. The works in block 9 become possible after the maritime border registration agreement with Israel.

Senior Lebanese officials took advantage of the opportunity and today boarded the ship docked in the port of Beirut to take pictures. In this framework, the Lebanese Minister of Energy Walid Fayed announced that the significant phase of the arrival of the drilling rig will begin towards the coming summer.

Comments
Gail Tenzer 00:03 21.02.2023 2 days ago
Thus Sayet the Lord: I will Bless those who Bless Israel & Cursé those who curse her!
