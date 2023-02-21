Lebanon is getting closer to gas drilling

This is a preliminary step that should help in estimating the amounts of gas found in the area. The works in block 9 become possible after the maritime border registration agreement with Israel.

Senior Lebanese officials took advantage of the opportunity and today boarded the ship docked in the port of Beirut to take pictures. In this framework, the Lebanese Minister of Energy Walid Fayed announced that the significant phase of the arrival of the drilling rig will begin towards the coming summer.