IDF to deploy all-female tank crews after two-year trial

Merkava IV company will defend Egyptian frontier as permanent part of mixed-gender Caracal Battalion; Kohavi hails successful pilot enabling more combat roles for women.

Newsrael News Desk 18:00 27.10.2022 2 days ago

TOI reports that the company, in the Caracal mixed-gender light infantry battalion, operates along the Egyptian border — not in wars or in fighting deep behind enemy lines.

The pilot was launched in 2020 after an initial trial that saw women serving in tank units from 2017 to 2018 was deemed inconclusive.

The IDF said Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi accepted recommendations made by Tamir Yadai, head of the Ground Forces, who termed the trial a success, “and from now on they will be permanently assigned to the position.”

Source - TOI/Twitter - Image - IDF Spokesperson

Comments
CaptJinx Marine 16:11 27.10.2022 2 days ago
First let them drive through the so called West Bank.
Selina 16:04 27.10.2022 2 days ago
Power to the Lady Tank Crews! Woo!! ✊️
Ken MacKenzie 15:07 27.10.2022 2 days ago
Don’t mess around with women tank operators.
