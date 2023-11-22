07:48 PM 12:48 PM EST NOV 23, 2023 JLM 59°F
Northern front: IDF eliminates senior Hamas official in Lebanon

IDF attacked terrorist targets in Lebanon in response to the firing on the north. It was reported that a senior member of Hamas was killed in one of the attacks.

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 22.11.2023 a day ago

The IDF attacked terrorist targets in Lebanon several times today (Tuesday) in response to firing at the northern border communities. Lebanese media reported that deputy commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas in Lebanon, Khalil Kharraz, was killed in addition to three other terrorists.

Sirens were heard in the afternoon in the Kiryat Shmona area and other communities in the Galilee. Several launches from Lebanon and falls in Israeli territory were reported, all without casualties.

Yesterday, the Biranit military post in the Upper Galilee was struck in a terrorist attack, causing heavy damage. The IDF spokesman announced that three unmanned aircraft hit the military post, and that at least 25 rocket launches were detected from southern Lebanon toward Israel. In response to the shooting, the IDF attacked Hezbollah's operational headquarters and terrorist infrastructure and attacked a terrorist cell in the Metula region.

