SPECIAL VIDEO: Duvdevan the IDF's elite undercover counter-terrorism unit

NEWSRAEL: IN the last few days, there has been a very intensive list of IDF raids in Judea and Samaria. You have heard of many IDF elite units taking part in these raids, and for good reason.

The raids needed to be done with extreme precision, quick action and expert coverage not only to safeguard our own troops, but to have the ability to finish the mission without bringing the area to chaos. This means that if a mistake is made, what looked like a mission to arrest a wanted terrorist could turn out to be a bloodbath which could have huge implications for both sides.

Among those units - probably the most used units was Duvdevan. As you will read below from the IDF spokesperson, and view in the quality video added on - Duvdevan was created exactly for these types of missions. Watch!!!

IDF SPOKESPERSON:

The Duvdevan Unit (217) was established in June 1986, with the understanding that a specific method of warfare should be developed to deal with various security events in the Judea and Samaria region, especially among densely populated civilian areas.

The unit is an elite unit dedicated to fighting in various areas and works to prevent terrorist activities and functions openly and undercover among the local Arab population.

In the wave of terrorism that began in 2015, the unit played a significant role in the daily struggle against terrorists in Judea and Samaria. Most of the significant arrests during this period can be attributed to the unit, including the arrest of the murderers of the Henkin couple, the arrest of the murderer of Dafna Meir, the arrest of the murderers of Rabbi Littman and his son, and many more. In October 2016 the unit received the Chief of Staff Citation for its work during the terror wave.

Once the unit joined the Commando Brigade, it began gradually expanding its operational activities in order to adapt itself to the dynamic methods of the brigade.

Video Source: Agilite