06:28 PM 11:28 AM EST DEC 1, 2023 JLM 58°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
"They marked children's legs by burning them;" Family recounts hostages' stories

Vivian Hadar, Mia Sham's aunt, revealed that Mia underwent hand surgery in Gaza, conducted by a veterinarian

Newsrael News Desk 11:00 7 hours ago

As the more hostages are freed, new stories are arrising about their treatment in captivity. 

Yaniv Ya'akov, the uncle of two children who were held captive by Hamas for 52 days, Or and Gil Ya'akov, shared details of their experience including a disturbing marking ritual employed by the terrorists.

Yaniv recounted the children's traumatic experiences, revealing that each child seized by Hamas was placed on a motorcycle. The child's leg was positioned against the bike's exhaust pipe, causing burns. This method served as a means of marking the children, ensuring their identification in case of escape or rescue attempts.

"They said that every child was taken by Hamas on a motorcycle, and they took each child's leg and put it on the exhaust of the motorcycle so that they would have a burn and they would be marked if they ran and tried to escape so that they could be found."

Source - i24news/X

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Sharon Faulkner 15:34 an hour ago
I agree but not till all the hostages are out. The families of those remaining will really get in a hissing just watch .....
Christine Miklosik 15:26 an hour ago
The world needs to be told everything they have done. This is absolutely unforgivable.
Yehudit Rivkah 13:23 3 hours ago
Absolutely disgusting
Sharon Faulkner 13:06 3 hours ago
Frankly I don't think how the hostages were treated should have been made public until they're all out because now the families of the remaining hostages are going to put even more pressure on Israel
11:31 5 hours ago
All terrorists need to be shot dead
09:09 7 hours ago
There is no end to the depravity of these despicable terrorists.
0/200