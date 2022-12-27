04:02 PM 09:02 AM EST DEC 28, 2022 JLM 52°F
Israel starts to see success against rampant gun-smuggling

IDF and police field commanders tell ToI they have managed to foil around 80% of attempts this year, seizing nearly 500 guns; but along the eastern frontier, challenges persist

Newsrael News Desk 09:30 27.12.2022 a day ago

TOI reports that efforts have ramped up against the gun-running operations following a “deep understanding by decision-makers — both the police and the government — that the Jordanian border is the most intensive source of fuel for crime in the Arab community, and for terror,” said Chief Superintendent Ronen Kalfon, who leads a police anti-smuggling unit known as Magen.

Source - TOI/Twitter - Image - Israel Police


