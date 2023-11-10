10:40 PM 03:40 PM EST NOV 10, 2023 JLM 61°F
IDF soldier killed fighting in Gaza named as Staff Sgt. Gilad Rozenblit

The Israel Defense Forces announces that a soldier was killed during fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday.

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 14 hours ago

He is named as Staff Sgt. Gilad Rozenblit, 21, a combat medic of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from the northern community of Ginegar.

His death brings the toll of slain soldiers in Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip to 36.

Source - TOI/X - Image - IDF

Comments
Karolina De 16:26 4 hours ago
BECAUSE OF THE REBELLION OF ISRAELITES AGAINST HASHEM AND NOT OBEYING HIS COMMAND TO NOT DIVIDE THE LAND AND TO DRIVE OFF AND KILL ALL THE ENEMIES. THEY DID THE OPPOSITE AS ALWAYS
Johnandtoni Miller 11:35 9 hours ago
Just don't let his life be in vain!
Heather Redden 11:08 10 hours ago
😞😔 🧎‍♀️ comfort for the families… the Lord is the PERFECT judge… the heathen are NOT getting away with anything… they just think they are😳
Steve Jensen 07:51 13 hours ago
Ur right sgain John Ross.
07:15 13 hours ago
Yes, no more soldiers killed in Jesus name
John Ross 07:01 14 hours ago
It’s an embarrassment. How can the soldiers be getting killed by a bunch of terrorist destroy them already fuck them up already enough with soldiers getting killed
