IDF soldier killed fighting in Gaza named as Staff Sgt. Gilad Rozenblit
The Israel Defense Forces announces that a soldier was killed during fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday.
Newsrael News Desk 09:00 14 hours ago
He is named as Staff Sgt. Gilad Rozenblit, 21, a combat medic of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from the northern community of Ginegar.
His death brings the toll of slain soldiers in Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip to 36.
Source - TOI/X - Image - IDF
