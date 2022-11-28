Israeli airstrike on the horizon? New Damascus air defenses activated

The Syrian military and Iranian militia groups in the country have rolled out new, advanced air defense systems near Damascus, aimed at stopping Israeli air strikes in the area.

According to a report from the Jerusalem Post, which cited the Syrian Capital Voice outlet, Damascus and Tehran have obtained more sophisticated air defense systems from Korean and Chinese manufacturers.



The Capital Voice report indicated that the new air defense systems are significantly more effective than the systems previously used in Syrian air space, and have repelled Israeli aircraft at least twice since October 2022.



Image - Reuters