Hamas Traded Baby, Child Hostages to Other Terror Groups in Gaza

There are reports that Hamas traded the youngest hostages, including 10-month-old baby Kfir Bibas and his brother 4-year-old Ariel Bibas to other terrorist groups in Gaza. The Bibas family is believed to be held by the PFLP terrorist group in Rafah, in southern Gaza, where the IDF has yet to begin operating in full force.

List of children still being held hostage:

Kfir Bibas – 10 months old.

Ariel Bibas – 4 years old.

Gali Tarshansky – 13 years old.

Amit Shani – 16 years old.

Maya Leimberg – 17 years old.

Aisha Alziadna – 17 years old.

Ofir Engel – turned 18 while in captivity.

Liam Orr – 18.

Itay Regev – 18.

Hamas separated children from their parents when they released some children in the hostage deals these past few days.

In some cases, Hamas is still holding one or both parents hostage, despite releasing the children in exchange for Israel freeing terrorists.