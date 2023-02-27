12:36 PM 05:36 AM EST MAR 1, 2023 JLM 73°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
SPECIAL VIDEO! Walking Through Biblical History in Jerusalem's New Western Wall Tunnel Route

Two thousand years ago, the Western Wall tunnels were streets and living spaces of Second Temple times. A new public section is now shedding more light on Jewish life in Jerusalem during the time of Jesus.

Newsrael News Desk 20:30 27.02.2023 2 days ago

The Western Wall itself originally served as a support for the plaza of the Second Biblical Temple.  For years visitors could walk the length of the Wall underground.  Now, the Great Bridge Tour of the Western Wall Tunnels takes visitors even deeper into history. 

“Basically, we're digging the roots of Jerusalem that connected everyone. Every room is connected to a different story, to a different paragraph that we find in the text,” said Tour Guide Yishai Salomon.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation sees the Great Bridge story combining the glory and destruction of all Jerusalem.

Source: CBN News

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 20:57 27.02.2023 2 days ago
I'd really like to see this.
0/200