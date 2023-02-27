SPECIAL VIDEO! Walking Through Biblical History in Jerusalem's New Western Wall Tunnel Route

The Western Wall itself originally served as a support for the plaza of the Second Biblical Temple. For years visitors could walk the length of the Wall underground. Now, the Great Bridge Tour of the Western Wall Tunnels takes visitors even deeper into history.

“Basically, we're digging the roots of Jerusalem that connected everyone. Every room is connected to a different story, to a different paragraph that we find in the text,” said Tour Guide Yishai Salomon.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation sees the Great Bridge story combining the glory and destruction of all Jerusalem.

Source: CBN News