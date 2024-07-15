Volunteers and Oct 7 Survivors Work Together to Rebuild Southern Israel Communities

Survivors of Hamas’s devastating attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7th and volunteers are working together to rebuild kibbutzim.

Although there is a long way to go before these communities are fully restored to their former state, many are taking the initiative to supplement government efforts and create a home once again in these kibbutzim.

Haggai Grosvirt and his wife Katrin recently moved back to their homes in Kibbutz Kissufim after barely escaping with their lives on October 7th.

Previously, fellow survivors from their kibbutz had been evacuated to Hotel Noga on the Red Sea.

Although some areas of Kibbutz Kissufim remain close to their former state, 35 homes are pierced with bullet holes.

“Trees fell over, flowers withered and died, the grass was tall and dry after the wintertime… [but] things are completely different now,” said Noga Grosvirt, Haggai Grosvirt’s niece, who is helping restore the kibbutz told Times of Israel.

After finishing military service, Noga came to Kissufim to work the avocado fields,“We tried to make up for three months of lost work,” she said.

With their efforts, the produce fields have nearly returned to full capacity.

The Grosvirts returned to their home, where they hid in the safe room as Hamas terrorists tried to break in.

After the IDF arrived and the Grosvirts escaped, terrorists took control of the house and shot and killed IDF troops trying to clear the area before the invading terrorists were eliminated.

Yael Battalion volunteers now guard Kissufim while they run errands for the residents, ensuring they have what they need.

“They work in avocado [farming], the chicken coop, wherever they are needed,” Grosvirt said.

In addition, volunteers from overseas Garin Tzabar pre-military program for non-residents are also helping residents, and the number has grown from just 15 to many more.