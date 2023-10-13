Israel neutralized the Hamas aerial surveillance system in Gaza

The IDF spokesman reported that over the years Hamas created a secret network of high-quality cameras that were hidden inside water heaters (solar heaters) throughout the Gaza Strip. Hamas used these cameras to monitor the airspace and receive important intelligence information.

This operation follows an escalation in tensions in the region, with recent rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli territory and the subsequent infiltration of Palestinian militants into southern Israel.

In response to the threat posed by this surveillance network, Israeli forces carried out precise attacks on all the targets identified in the system. This strategic move effectively deprived Hamas of its ability to obtain real-time information about the airspace in the area.

Earlier in the ongoing conflict, Israeli media reported that the Israeli military attacked the home of Muhammad al-Deif, the leader of Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. The attack led to the loss of life among the leader's relatives, although the whereabouts of Mohammed al-Deif himself remained unknown at the time of this report.