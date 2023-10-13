01:23 AM 06:23 PM EST OCT 14, 2023 JLM 64°F
Israel neutralized the Hamas aerial surveillance system in Gaza

Israeli forces succeeded in paralyzing the Hamas aerial surveillance system in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement published by the IDF spokesman.

The Nziv Report 01:00 13.10.2023 a day ago

The IDF spokesman reported that over the years Hamas created a secret network of high-quality cameras that were hidden inside water heaters (solar heaters) throughout the Gaza Strip. Hamas used these cameras to monitor the airspace and receive important intelligence information.

This operation follows an escalation in tensions in the region, with recent rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli territory and the subsequent infiltration of Palestinian militants into southern Israel.

In response to the threat posed by this surveillance network, Israeli forces carried out precise attacks on all the targets identified in the system. This strategic move effectively deprived Hamas of its ability to obtain real-time information about the airspace in the area.

Earlier in the ongoing conflict, Israeli media reported that the Israeli military attacked the home of Muhammad al-Deif, the leader of Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. The attack led to the loss of life among the leader's relatives, although the whereabouts of Mohammed al-Deif himself remained unknown at the time of this report.

Comments
01:54 20 hours ago
Now we wipe out the EVIL Bastards!
Pete Pala 00:33 a day ago
Then there's Beirut, it HAS to be flattened but one step at a time, but it better be *RESOLVED*.
terrence przybylski 23:06 a day ago
Keep it going Israel, destroy hamas from Gaza, once and for all.
Johnandtoni Miller 22:23 a day ago
That's great news!
