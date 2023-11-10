IDF statement on operations in Judea and Samaria

* Engineering forces uncovered charges intended to harm our forces in the Jenin refugee camp; The commander of the Central Command signed a demolition order for the home of the terrorist who carried out the stampede attack at the Maccabim checkpoint and the Hashmonaim checkpoint*

During the night, the IDF, Shin Bet and MGB forces arrested 9 wanted persons throughout the Judea and Samaria Division and the Bekaa and Emekim Brigade.

In an activity to thwart terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp in the Menasha Brigade, engineering tools uncovered and destroyed dozens of improvised explosive devices. In addition, an IDF aircraft attacked from the air armed men who endangered our forces. As part of the activity, terrorists shot and threw explosives at the forces who responded by shooting at them.

In the village of Yavd, in Menasha, the fighters located and confiscated a number of weapons and an explosive device, in Bethlehem an improvised weapon was found.

Also, yesterday (Wednesday) the commander of the Central Command issued a confiscation and demolition order for the house where the terrorist Daud Faiz lived in the village of Deir Amar. On August 31, 2023, the terrorist carried out a stampede attack at the Maccabim checkpoint and the Hasmonaim checkpoint, in which the late Sergeant Maxim Molchanov fell and others were injured.

The order was issued after the appeal filed by the terrorist's family was rejected.

In addition, yesterday (Wednesday) a notice was given of an intention to confiscate and destroy the house where the terrorist Hamed Sabah lived in Kfar Orif.

The terrorist, along with other terrorists, was a partner in the attack on the gas station and restaurant in Baali, which happened on June 20, 2023, in which four people were murdered and others were injured.

So far, since the beginning of the war, over 1,430 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division and the Bekaa and Valleys Division, over 900 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.