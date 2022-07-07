Chief candidate calls for assassination of IRGC leaders

'IRGC is responsible for most covert activity, subversion of governments, terrorist acts in the Middle East'



Major General Eyal Zamir, who is running to become the new chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), called for targeted killings of leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a paper on countering Iran’s regional strategy written for The Washington Institute, Zamir said that IRGC “is the backbone of the regime,” which seeks to dominate the region.

As reported by i24 News

Image source: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP